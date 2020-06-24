Serious collision on southeast side turns fatal

TUCSON - A serious-injury collision that occurred last Friday on the southeast side of Tucson turned fatal, Tucson Police Department announced Wednesday.

Just before 7 p.m. June 19, Tucson Police Department responded to a four-vehicle collision near the intersection of Kolb and Irvington roads.

🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨

Northbound Kolb Rd is closed from Valencia to Escalante while detectives investigate a serious injury collision at Kolb and Irvington. pic.twitter.com/zNxsCXb0bS — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) June 20, 2020

Officials said the crash was reportedly caused by a silver 2001 Toyota Sequoia SUV rearing ending a Nissan Versa stopped at a stoplight. This crash then caused a chain reaction, causing two other vehicles to be involved.

Authorities said two people were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries sustained in the incident.

The driver of the Nissan Versa, later identified as 32-year-old Johnathan Glenn Andrews, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash on Sunday.

Police believe speed is a factor in the incident.

In addition, TPD said "any impairment on behalf of the driver of the Toyota will be determined through medical records." Impairment does not appear to be a factor with the other drivers involved, at this time.

Current conditions of the other person transported with life-threatening injuries has not yet been released.

No citations, charges or arrests have been made in connection to the incident at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.