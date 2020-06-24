Protest breaks out in downtown amid TPD in-custody death investigation

TUCSON (KVOA) - Dozens of protesters gathered downtown Wednesday evening amid a recent investigation into a man who died while in Tucson Police Department's custody.

WATCH: A protest breaks out in downtown Tucson amid TPD's in-custody death. https://bit.ly/31dPgFv Posted by News 4 Tucson - KVOA on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Back in April, Carlos Ingram Lopez died while in the custody of Tucson Police Department in reference to a disorderly conduct call, according to sources. The incident caught national spotlight after Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announced the cancellation of Tuesday's city council budget meeting due to this recent incident.

After the City of Tucson held a conference Wednesday afternoon to show the bodycam footage capturing the incident, dozens of people began protesting at Veinte de Agosto Park near Church Avenue and Congress Street.

A couple dozen protestors have gathered downtown. Some with Black Lives Matter signs, another with a ‘No Justice No Peace’ sign. @KVOA pic.twitter.com/M2rtMCDvVr — Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) June 25, 2020

The group then traveled to the Snake Bridge near Broadway Boulevard and Euclid Avenue before turning back to the park.

16-year-old girl: “I am judged because of something I cannot remove. I cannot remove this and I wouldn’t want to. I am proud to be black.” #BlackLivesMatter @KVOA pic.twitter.com/N3T6qm41ar — Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) June 25, 2020

Prior to the protest, Black Lives Matter Tucson issued several statements in regards to the case.

Those statements are listed below.

A statement about the in-custody murder just revealed by TPD. While he currently is nameless, we still honor and affirm him. Rest in Power. Posted by Black Lives Matter Tucson on Tuesday, June 23, 2020