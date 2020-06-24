Protest breaks out in downtown amid TPD in-custody death investigation

Protest breaks out in downtown amid TPD in-custody death investigationUpdated
TUCSON (KVOA) - Dozens of protesters gathered downtown Wednesday evening amid a recent investigation into a man who died while in Tucson Police Department's custody.
Back in April, Carlos Ingram Lopez died while in the custody of Tucson Police Department in reference to a disorderly conduct call, according to sources. The incident caught national spotlight after Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announced the cancellation of Tuesday's city council budget meeting due to this recent incident.
After the City of Tucson held a conference Wednesday afternoon to show the bodycam footage capturing the incident, dozens of people began protesting at Veinte de Agosto Park near Church Avenue and Congress Street.
The group then traveled to the Snake Bridge near Broadway Boulevard and Euclid Avenue before turning back to the park.
Prior to the protest, Black Lives Matter Tucson issued several statements in regards to the case.
Those statements are listed below.