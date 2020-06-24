Prosecutor will not file charges against officer who fatally shot Black teen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina prosecutor says he will not file charges against a white police officer who fatally shot a Black teenager who pointed a gun at the officer as he ran away.

The prosecutor said Wednesday that a review of the investigation led to the decision to not to charge Columbia police Officer Kevin Davis.

Authorities say the officer stopped to question 17-year-old Josh Ruffin on April 8 about several car break-ins that had just happened nearby. Columbia’s police chief says Ruffin ran and the officer chased him for about 20 seconds before Ruffin pulled a gun.