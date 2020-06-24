Obituary sheds light on background of man killed while in TPD’s custody

TUCSON (KVOA) - More details about the individual who died in Tucson Police Department custody back in April after Dignity Memorial's obituary in tribute to the late Carlos Ingram Lopez was shared on various social media platforms Wednesday.

Back in April, Ingram Lopez died while in the custody of Tucson Police Department in reference to a disorderly conduct call, according to sources. The incident caught national spotlight after Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announced the cancelation of Tuesday's city council budget meeting due to this recent incident.

According to the obituary, Ingram Lopez, who was known by his close friends and family as Adrian, was born on January 29, 1993, marking that he died at the age of 27.

RELATED: N4T Investigators: Family attorney, friend of man who died in TPD’s custody speak out

Through the digital obituary, several friends and family posted their messages to their family and tributes to the 27-year-old father.

“PRIMO!” You looked extra fly yesterday 😎 You KNOW we had to bring the Bandas out too! I can’t stop, and won’t stop talking about our memories together. Thank you for always being there when I needed you. You know all the times. I hope you feel like I was there for you too when you needed someone. Gone but never forgotten buddy. I’ll tell you all about my days when I see you again! Please keep looking out for me and for the family and especially for Sophie, she won’t stop talking about you ❤️



Forever in our hearts. Please rest Adrian and thank you God for allowing me to enjoy the time we spent together. I love you PRIMO forever ✝️ Cristos Chuffe via Dignity Memorial

Adrian you will be missed every minute of every day. We love you so much. Til we meet again cousin. Cuidanos desde el cielo. Panchy Lopez via Dignity Memorial

A video was posted to the page in memory of the 27-year-old.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The tribute also showed various photos of Ingram Lopez from his family.