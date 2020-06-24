N4T Investigators: Family of man who died while custody of TPD speaks out

TUCSON (KVOA) - The family of Carlos "Adrian" Ingram Lopez spoke out for the first time on Wednesday.

Ingram Lopez died on April 21 while he was handcuffed in the custody of the Tucson Police Department. His death sent shockwaves starting with the family, transferring to Tucson Police Department then finally making it all the way to City Hall.

Ingram Lopez' death was recorded on body-worn cameras. The video was released Wednesday.

Iris Lizarraga is his mother. She told News 4 Tucson she could not bring herself to watch it. However, from what people told her, she believed her son was scared. She said that was her main takeaway.

Other family members who did view it said the person in the video is not the person they knew and loved.

His mother said Ingram Lopez would often send her texts that said "I love you, mom," or "Are you safe and at home?"

Those are the little things Lizarraga said she misses about her son - a son she loved dearly.

She said is reminded of him every time she sees his 2-year old daughter.

"When my phone rings, she runs and she says 'Daddy, daddy,' hoping that's her daddy," Lizarraga said.

His fiance and mother of his child was lost beyond words after she learned of his passing.

"He was a best friend to me; his help with the baby, the support, always motivating me to do better," she said.

His aunt, Diana Chuff said, "What the media is portraying him to be now and with the police department portraying to be now is not who he was."

The family said Ingram Lopez was irreplaceable and he had left the biggest void in their family. They added none of their lives will ever be the same.

The three officers who answered the call on April 21 resigned in the middle of an internal investigation involving the death of Ingram Lopez.

"I do want these officers to be prosecuted," Chuff said. "Yes, they have resigned, but they are not above the law."

While Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus has offered his resignation in the wake of the Ingram Lopez's death, all the family wants is justice.

"He has a never-ending life for me," his mother said.