EU considers blocking US travelers due to nation’s COVID-19 numbers

(NBC News) Today, President Trump is welcoming the president of Poland in his first face-to-face meeting with a world leader since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The president did not address the coronavirus pandemic, instead he praised a judge’s decision to drop criminal charges against his former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, who had admitted to lying to federal investigators about his contacts with Russia.

"What happened to General Flynn should never happen again in our country," Mr. Trump said.

But this may not be the end; the judge could ask for a new hearing.

It comes as the European Union is considering blocking travelers coming in from the U.S. because virus numbers are still too high, with cases surging across the south and west. Florida, Texas and Arizona are all seeing record numbers.

Meanwhile, the Republican bill on police reform that President Trump supports hit a dead end in the Senate today. Democrats blocked it, saying it doesn't go nearly far enough in creating the accountability and transparency that protesters are demanding.

The House is expected to pass its own sweeping police reform measure tomorrow – a bill that Senate Republicans say will never reach the president's desk.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2Bzl3WE">https://nbcnews.to/2Bzl3WE