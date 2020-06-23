Phoenix brush fire prompts evacuations of up to 50 homes

PHOENIX (AP) — Up to 50 homes have been evacuated as a precaution in north Phoenix due to a fast-moving brush fire.

State Forestry officials say the fire started around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near 27th Avenue and the Carefree Highway and was burning through wash and heavy vegetation.

#AquilaFire, 1000 acres & 2 secondary structures lost. Fire is moving to N., through the wash in heavy vegetation, in area of 27th Lane & W. Via Aquila. More than 200 homes in GO - under evacuation, including Joy Ranch subdivision #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/nUOrDn4Q9S — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 23, 2020

They say at least two structures have been destroyed by the flames, which were being fanned by windy conditions in the area. Authorities say the cause of the brush fire is unclear.

Several fire departments in the surrounding cities are trying to contain the blaze and protect nearby structures and homes.