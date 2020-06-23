N4T Investigators: Family attorney, friend of man who died in TPD’s custody speak out

TUCSON (KVOA) - Three Tucson Police Department officers have resigned from their jobs.

Sources tell the News 4 Tucson Investigators that the men resigned late last week in the midst of an internal investigation into the death of a man who was handcuffed and in their custody.

A personal friend and attorney for his family spoke to News 4 Tucson on their behalf.

"To me he always had an enormous heart," said Eduardo Coronado, attorney for the victim’s family. "The family is so traumatized by all this because the 2-year-old little girl is calling for her dad."

On April 21, 27-year-old Carlos Ingram Lopez, better known to his family as Adrian, father of a toddler, died in the custody of TPD.

His grandmother called officers for help after she witnessed erratic behavior from her grandson.

"How does it go from police being called on no crime being reported and then someone dying?" Coronado said.

Questions Coronado says he has been asking since the day after Lopez died.

"I'm having a little bit of trouble because I’m not getting the information that I need,” said Coronado.

Such as the timing.

"Of the arrival of the paramedics, and any assistance to help Adrian,” said Coronado.

What Coronado does know is this, “Adrian was naked, no weapons, police get there, and he died in their custody handcuffed.”

A police report that the News 4 Tucson Investigators have obtained states that upon arriving to the scene, the officers found Lopez naked and out of control. He was reportedly cuffed and covered with a blanket while still lying face down.

"Apparently after some time he was in custody he was unresponsive," said Coronado.

Lopez died in their custody.

We are told that the officers' actions were caught on body worn cameras.

"I need to review those so I can advise my clients," said Coronado. "So I can find out what's going on."

Coronado requested the footage from the cameras back in April. He says he has yet to receive it from the City of Tucson.

As far as the three officers who resigned, sources close to the investigation tell us that despite the cause of death, proper police procedures were not followed in Lopez' arrest leading to an investigation and subsequently the officers' resignations.

News 4 Tucson reached out to the Tucson Police Department for more information about this case. They have confirmed the internal investigation into the in-custody death and say that a news conference is planned for Wednesday.

The News 4 Tucson Investigators will continue to stay on top of this story and bring you the latest details as soon as they become available.