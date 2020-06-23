Funeral for Rayshard Brooks to be held at MLK’s church

ATLANTA (AP) — Rayshard Brooks is to be remembered Tuesday at the Atlanta church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once preached.

The private funeral for the man who was fatally shot by a police officer is to be held Tuesday at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

The Rev. Raphael Warnock is to deliver the eulogy. Officer Garrett Rolfe fatally shot Brooks in the back after Brooks fired a Taser in his direction while running away after a struggle with officers outside a Wendy’s restaurant on June 12.

Rolfe is white. Brooks was Black. King’s daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, also plans to deliver remarks at Brooks’ funeral.