Bighorn Fire now 33% contained as crews continue to battle blaze

TUCSON (KVOA) - Hundreds of firefighters continue to battle the wildfire burning in the Santa Catalina Mountains.

The Bighorn Fire has burned 65,536 acres. The fire is 33 percent contained.

-“We’re having some good success out on the east side of the fire”

-Focusing efforts around Summerhaven today

-Weather is going to be the hottest day so far since the #BighornFire sparked

-Fire crews have contained fire that is visible near Catalina Ridge/Box Canyon communities — Frankie McLister (@FrankieMcLister) June 23, 2020

Fire officials are focusing on the Summerhaven area and a large unburnt area north of Catalina State Park up to Oracle.

"You are our Hot Shot Heroes" sign outside of Catalina State Park. Photo: June 19, 2020.

EVACUATION NOTICES:

GO - Evacuate:

Mt. Bigelow & Lower Soldier HOA

Community of Summerhaven

Willow Canyon

SET - Be Alert:

Community of Oracle

Portions of East Golder Ranch

Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and Sabino Canyon Road, North of Skyline Drive

Peppersauce Canyon to Highjinks Road and Campo Bonito

READY - Prepare Now

Oro Valley area from Catalina State Park south to Magee Road

Tucson foothills area from First Avenue east to Alvernon Way

The Coronado National Forest closures include: Sabino and Bear canyons and Catalina State Park.

RESOURCES:

Fire Information Phone Line: (520) 276-8981 and (520) 329-7439, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sign up to receive emergency alerts at myalerts.pima.gov.

View the closure order and map at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/6741/.