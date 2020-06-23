Bighorn Fire now 33% contained as crews continue to battle blaze
TUCSON (KVOA) - Hundreds of firefighters continue to battle the wildfire burning in the Santa Catalina Mountains.
The Bighorn Fire has burned 65,536 acres. The fire is 33 percent contained.
Fire officials are focusing on the Summerhaven area and a large unburnt area north of Catalina State Park up to Oracle.
EVACUATION NOTICES:
GO - Evacuate:
- Mt. Bigelow & Lower Soldier HOA
- Community of Summerhaven
- Willow Canyon
SET - Be Alert:
- Community of Oracle
- Portions of East Golder Ranch
- Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and Sabino Canyon Road, North of Skyline Drive
- Peppersauce Canyon to Highjinks Road and Campo Bonito
READY - Prepare Now
- Oro Valley area from Catalina State Park south to Magee Road
- Tucson foothills area from First Avenue east to Alvernon Way
The Coronado National Forest closures include: Sabino and Bear canyons and Catalina State Park.
RESOURCES:
Fire Information Phone Line: (520) 276-8981 and (520) 329-7439, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sign up to receive emergency alerts at myalerts.pima.gov.
View the closure order and map at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/6741/.