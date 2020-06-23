ABC’s’ Kimmel apologizes for blackface in Malone costume

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC's Jimmy Kimmel has apologized for using blackface for his impersonation of NBA star Karl Malone and other Black celebrities.

The late-night star's Malone impersonation had been criticized by Fox News' Sean Hannity and others, and Kimmel said that response had made him reluctant to address it.

He said in a statement Tuesday that the delay was a mistake.

In another example of the cultural reckoning triggered by the Black Lives Matter movement, ‘30 Rock’ co-creator and star Tina Fey has asked that four episodes of the comedy be pulled from circulation because they featured performers in blackface.