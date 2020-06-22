Trump administration extends visa ban to non-immigrants until end of year

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is extending a ban on green cards issued outside the United States until the end of the year and adding many temporary work visas to the freeze, including those used heavily by technology companies and multinational corporations.

The administration is casting the effort as a way to free up jobs in an economy reeling from the coronavirus.

The ban, while temporary, would amount to major restructuring of legal immigration if made permanent. Longer-term changes are also being sought, including one that would deny work permits to many asylum seekers.