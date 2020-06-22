Second person succumbs to injuries in fatal motorcycle crash near Golf Links, Aviation Parkway

TUCSON (KVOA) - Another life was claimed in connection to May 13's fatal motorcycle collision after a woman injured in the incident succumbed to her injuries Sunday.

On May 13, Tucson Police Department responded to the eastbound on-ramp to Golf Links Road from Aviation Parkway after a motorcycle reportedly lost control in the area. Two people were transported with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the motorcycle, William Dale Reynolds, 56, died on May 16.

TPD announced Monday that the passenger, 46-year-old Michelle Lynn Reynolds, passed away from her injuries Sunday at around 8:55 a.m.

A DUI Officer determined Reynolds was under the influence of alcohol during the incident.