President Trump’s latest campaign stop will take him to COVID-19 hot spot

PHOENIX (AP) — President Donald Trump’s latest campaign stops Tuesday will take him to Arizona, which is one of the nation’s biggest hot spots for the coronavirus outbreak.

With cases soaring and hospitals growing increasingly crowded with COVID-19 patients, the state has become a leading battleground in the politically charged debate about mask-wearing.

Trump is scheduled to visit Yuma to look at the border wall he has championed before flying to Phoenix to speak at a “Students for Trump” rally.

Both cities and counties he’ll visit have ordered people to wear masks in public.