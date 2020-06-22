President Trump to visit Yuma to celebrate 200th mile of border wall

PHOENIX (AP) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Yuma on Tuesday to mark the completion of the 200th mile of the border wall system between the U.S. and Mexico.

The Trump administration has promised to build 450 miles of wall along the southern border by the end of the year, aided by relaxed procurement laws that allow the government to award contracts to construction companies without much vetting.

According to an independent watchdog, the government has awarded over $6.1 billion in construction contracts since April 2019.