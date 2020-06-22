PCSD: Vulnerable woman is missing

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing vulnerable adult Monday morning.

Deputies say Rosa Maria Alonso-Montes, 62, was last seen in the 1700 block of West Gentle Brook Trail, near River and Roller Coaster roads, at 6:30 a.m.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Alonso-Montes is described as a five-feet-five-inches tall woman with brown hair and eyes. She weighs about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.