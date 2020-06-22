Over 54,500 COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona; death toll 1,342

PHOENIX (KVOA) — State health officials reported 2,196 new cases Monday morning. Confirmed cases went up to 54, 586.

Arizona also reported an additional 3 COVID-19-related deaths. The statewide death toll is now 1,342.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,592 new cases Sunday morning.

Last Monday, the state reported 36,705 cases and 1,194 deaths.

According to the state's data dashboard, 577,449 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 8.4% have come back positive.

Since June 2, the percentage has spiked back up from 5.7% to 8.4%.

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 31,650

Pima: 5,587

Pinal: 2,459

Santa Cruz: 1,482

Cochise: 372

Yuma: 4,591

La Paz: 279

Mohave: 723

Yavapai: 490

Coconino: 1,541

Navajo: 3,037

Gila: 176

Graham: 65

Greenlee: 13

Apache: 2,121

Other headlines:

Symptoms of Coronavirus:

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Seek emergency medical care immediately if:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

