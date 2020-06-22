Neighbors step up after Bighorn Fire spectators trash Foothills neighborhood

TUCSON (KVOA) - With the Bighorn Fire continuing to rage on, many of the residents who live in the areas up against the Santa Catalina neighborhoods are seeing more people they call 'lookie-loo's" stopping by to see the blaze.

However, those spectators are leaving behind trash, and residents of the area are getting concerned.

"It's just disrespectful," said Richard Stotlar, a resident of the Alta Vista neighborhood, "It's a beautiful area people want to come and see, especially if you have the fire right behind you in your backyard. It's great for people to come and see. Like any neighborhood, you don't want to throw your trash on side of the road."

Stotlar said despite this issue, several good Samaritans in the neighborhood have stepped up to help remove the rubbish.

"Fortunately, we have a lot of the neighbors come by in the morning and they clean up the trash," he said. "There's not too many days that go by where people get out and the trash doesn't get picked up."

Stotlar said he also wants to remind those who visit the area that they're all welcome, but "we should all respect everybody's neighborhood and not litter."

Stotlar and other residents of the Alta Vista neighborhood say they also thankful to the firefighters and the Pima County Sheriff's Department for helping keep onlookers within their boundaries.