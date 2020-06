TUCSON (KVOA) - The Green Waste Fire is now contained, according to Northwest Fire District.

Crews responded to the fire near Ina Road and Interstate 10 on Sunday.

Even though the fire is contained, smoke will remain as the fire smolders from heavy green fuel for the next couple of days, Northwest Fire says.

There is no threat to the community or nearby property.

Fire officials say that individuals with respiratory issues should take precaution.