FBI investigating noose left in NASCAR stall of Black driver

New
10:21 am AP - National News, News, Top Stories
Bubba Wallace
NASCAR / Chris Graythen
Bubba Wallace (NASCAR car driver) wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirt, Photo Date: 6/7/2020

The FBI is investigating the discovery of a noose found in the Talladega Superspeedway garage stall of Bubba Wallace.

The governor of Alabama has condemned the act against NASCAR’s only Black full-time driver.

Wallace two weeks ago successfully pushed NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its venues but the sanctioning body has not outlined any plans on how it will enforce the restriction.

Hours after Sunday’s race was postponed by rain, NASCAR said a noose had been found in the garage stall and vowed to do everything possible to find who was responsible.

Associated Press

