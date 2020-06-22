Crews continue to battle blaze in Santa Catalina Mountains; 16% contained

TUCSON (KVOA) – Crews continue to battle the fire spreading through the Santa Catalina Mountains Monday morning.

The Bighorn Fire has burned 58,553 acres. The fire is 16 percent contained with 959 people working around the clock to extinguish the flames.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital Sunday night, officials say.

-1 firefighter medical emergency last night... taken to hospital in #Tucson and doing “okay” this morning

-Fire is 1/4 mile away from Ventana Canyon

-Crews will need to do a controlled burn on Catalina Hwy today

-No structures burned thus far

-Very low threat to #Oracle — Frankie McLister (@FrankieMcLister) June 22, 2020

Fire crews spent most of Sunday focusing on the Summerhaven community on Mount Lemmon. Firefighters solidified their handlines from Radio Ridge and started a back burn to meet the blaze coming up from Wilderness of the Rocks.

So far, Summerhaven has escaped any damage from the Bighorn Fire. No structures have been damaged.

Several communities are still being told to evacuate.

EVACUATION NOTICES:

GO - Evacuate:

Mt. Bigelow & Lower Soldier HOA

Community of Summerhaven

Willow Canyon

Peppersauce Canyon to Highjinks Road and Campo Bonito

SET - Be Alert:

Community of Oracle

Portions of East Golder Ranch

Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and Sabino Canyon Road, North of Skyline Drive

READY - Prepare Now

Oro Valley area from Catalina State Park south to Magee Road

Tucson foothills area from First Avenue east to Alvernon Way

An evacuation center is open at Sahuaro High School, 545 N Camino Seco.

Large animal sheltering will be done at Rillito Racetrack, 4502 North First Avenue.

The Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross has reopened an Evacuation Center at Canyon del Oro High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia.

RESOURCES:

Fire Information Phone Line: (520) 276-8981 and (520) 329-7439, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents are urged to sign up to receive emergency alerts at myalerts.pima.gov.

View the closure order and map at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/6741/.