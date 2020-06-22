Chicago Bar closes for good after serving Tucson for more than four decades

TUCSON - From celebrating the Cubs' 2016 championship run to enjoying some smooth tunes, Chicago Bar has been a go-to place for many Tucsonans for nearly six decades.

But after serving the community since 1978, the Tucson stable located at 5954 E. Speedway Blvd. near Wilmot Road announced Sunday that it has closed its doors for good.

"Chicago Bar has been home for so many of us and I wish that it could have turned out differently. This is a place where countless people have enjoyed dancing the night away, listening to their favorite band, met their significant other, sang karaoke, watched the Bears games, ordered a Kersilk, people watched, joked around with their favorite bartender, met up with friends for a night out, sat in on a gig, or played on our stage," bar owner Jennifer Lorraine said on Facebook. "After serving the Old Pueblo since 1978, the bar announced Sunday that it will close its doors for good."

Back on June 8, bar owner Jennifer Lorraine took to Facebook to inform the community that they will re-evaluate its reopening after it closed its doors in response to Gov. Doug Ducey's statewide curfew put in place in response to the George Floyd protests.

"However, the loss of revenue due to the mandated closure was too great a financial burden to bear."

Prior to the decision, the local business was closed from March 17 until May 24 due to the lock downs put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday morning, Lorraine shared on Facebook that the bar will close for good citing the financial difficulties caused by the recent closures.