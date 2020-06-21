Bighorn Fire update; 51,628 acres burned, 19 percent contained

TUCSON (KVOA) – The Bighorn Fire continues to burn and spread through the Santa Catalina mountains.

As of Sunday morning, the fire has burned 51,628 acres. The fire is 19 percent contained with 908 people working around the clock to extinguish the flames.

Travis Mabrey, spokesperson for the Bighorn Fire, said the fire towards Ventana is running out of fuel.

"We want that fire to get down lower so we can engage this with our ground crew," Mabrey said.

Mabrey said the battle at Summerhaven continues to be difficult. He said there is a chnace Sunday people could see a large amount of smoke if the retardant does not hold.

"Also, coming out on the north sdie of the fire; we had a successful back burn," Mabrey said. "We burned near the Oracle community."

Officials said Sunday, there will be a full night shift. People might be seeing resources working around the mountain.

Fire burns on a ridge in Ventana Canyon

EVACUATION NOTICES:

GO - Evacuate:

Mt. Bigelow & Lower Soldier HOA

Community of Summerhaven

Willow Canyon

Peppersauce Canyon to Highjinks Road and Campo Bonito

SET - Be Alert:

Community of Oracle

Portions of East Golder Ranch

Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and Sabino Canyon Road, North of Skyline Drive

READY - Prepare Now