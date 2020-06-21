Base camp becomes “home away from home” for crews battling Bighorn Fire

CATALINA STATE PARK - A firefighter base camp is open for crews battling the Bighorn Fire. The camp is located inside the restricted area of Catalina State Park.

The camp serves three meals a day to each person working on the fire. Breakfast is served in the morning, a sack lunch is available before going up into the mountain and dinner is served from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In addition to food service, the base camp is equipped with portable showers and camping tents. Masks are required in the camp at all time.

Jamie Copel, worker at the base camp, is in charge of making sure firefighters have everything they need.

"We go from everything to fire fighting tools to personal protective equipment and fire shirts," Copel said.

Officials told News 4 Tucson, Crews work in scorching tempretures for sometimes 16 hours a day. They also say morale is hig at the base camp.

"Everyone is very positive and eager," Copel said. "The firefighters are ready to do anything and everything for their community."

