Volunteers, donations needed to help keep homeless safe during 100-degree weather

TUCSON - With the temperatures heating above 100 degrees in Tucson, the Salvation Army of Tucson announced it is in need of donations for Operation Chill Out.

Each year, the Salvation Army launches Operation Chill Out to help keep the homeless population safe during these hot times.

On days that reach above 102 degrees, volunteers distribute bottled water, sunscreen, hats, umbrellas, socks, flip flops, light shorts and shirts, and other personal hygiene items will be offered at Santa Rita Park at 22nd Street and Fourth Ave, The Salvation Army Hospitality House, The Salvation Army All Nations Corps Community Center, The Salvation Army Amphi Corps Community Center and The Salvation Army Tucson South Corps Community Center.

The group typically distributes the items at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on those hot days.

According to the nonprofit, it is currently in need of cases of unopened bottled water, umbrellas, socks, flip flops, light-colored shorts and shirts, sunscreen, lip balm, hats, sunglasses and other personal hygiene items.

In addition, the Salvation Army is also in need of volunteers to help organize and distribute the items to the homeless community.

People who wish to donate items can drop off food, water and supplies at the following locations.