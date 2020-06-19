Tulsa mayor sets curfew around site of Trump’s weekend rally

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The mayor of Tulsa, Oklahoma, has declared a civil emergency and implemented a curfew around the site where President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally this weekend.

The curfew issued Thursday by Mayor G.T. Bynum is in effect from 10 p.m.-6 a.m., Thursday through Sunday.

Bynum cited as a reason for the curfew recent unrest after some protests around the country over the death of George Floyd.

Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

Police say in a statement that the curfew means those who have camped outside the BOK Center where Saturday night's rally is to take place will have to move or face possible arrest.