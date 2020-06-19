Tucson mayor unveils ‘Black Lives Matter’ message at City Hall

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Mayor Regina Romero unveiled a "Black Lives Matter" banner at City Hall on Friday.

The message is to commemorate Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the day in 1865 that all enslaved black people learned they had been freed from bondage.

It is also called Emancipation Day and Freedom Day. It's celebrated annually on June 19. Texas first made it a state holiday in 1980.

“Tucson stands in solidarity with our Black brothers and sisters across the country in fighting the systemic racism that pervades our society at all levels,” said Romero in a statement. “We are here to support, listen, and learn from the Black Lives Matter movement and our community so that we can better effect change and work for meaningful reform that closes racial, economic and social inequities.”

Today, we commemorate #JuneteenthDay and the ending of slavery in the US. 155 years later, systemic racism and oppression still pervade our society at every level.



This morning we unveiled a short but critical message from the 10th Floor at City Hall: #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/88fflvwfFf — Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) June 19, 2020

The banner is visible from the west side of City Hall facing Interstate 10 and Sentinel Peak.