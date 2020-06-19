Trump administration supports Idaho’s new transgender sports ban

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Trump administration is supporting Idaho's new law banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports.

It's the first law of its kind in the nation and the U.S. Department of Justice backed it in a court filing Friday. Department lawyers say a federal court considering a challenge to the ban should conclude the law complies with the U.S. Constitution.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the Legal Voice group filed a lawsuit in April saying the law is discriminatory and an invasion of privacy. They also say the ban set to start July 1 violates a landmark 1972 U.S. law banning sex discrimination in education.