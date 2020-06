TUCSON - A serious injury was reported in connection to a vehicle collision that occurred on the southeast side Friday evening.

According to Tucson Police Department, the crash has shutdown northbound Kolb Road from Valencia to Escalante roads.

Details surrounding the incident have not been released.

🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨

Northbound Kolb Rd is closed from Valencia to Escalante while detectives investigate a serious injury collision at Kolb and Irvington. pic.twitter.com/zNxsCXb0bS — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) June 20, 2020

TPD has not yet released a timetable for when the area will be reopened.

