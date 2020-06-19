Phoenix mandates wearing masks amid surge of virus cases

PHOENIX (AP) — The city of Phoenix has approved a measure requiring the use of face masks to ward off the spread of coronavirus as Arizona hits an all-time high of new cases.

In an emergency meeting Friday, Mayor Kate Gallego and the Phoenix City Council voted to make masks or face coverings mandatory.

The order goes into effect Saturday at 6 a.m.

Arizona’s count of confirmed COVID-19 cases surged again Friday, setting the third record in four days for daily high numbers of new cases.

Arizona became a national coronavirus hotspot after Gov. Doug Ducey lifted stay-home orders last month.