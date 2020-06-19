Mayor moves to not mandate use of masks in Sahuarita amid COVID-19 spike

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Town of Sahuarita announced Friday that it will not require the use of face masks and coverings.

On Wednesday, Gov. Doug Ducey announced that he will allow local government to craft their own policies for face make requirements during a COVID-19 briefing.

Differing from the decisions of both the City of Tucson and Pima County, the Town of Sahuarita shared Friday that it will make an emergency proclamation to mandate the use of face masks and covering while in public.

“We want people to take the recommended precautions for protecting the health of their families, and others,” Tom Murphy, mayor of Sahuarita said. “We trust that our community members will make responsible choices, and we won’t be making any new laws concerning face coverings at this time.”

The mayor said he is requesting Sahuarita residents to follow the guidelines of the Centers of Disease Control to help slow down the rapid spread of COVID-19.

While the town will not mandate face masks, the mayor asked businesses in the town limits to "revise their policies in cooperation with the governor’s orders."

“We will be doubling our efforts to educate the public,” Murphy said. “It’s crucial that we make sure people are not confused by what they’ve read or heard. For example, today’s Resolution adopted by the Pima County Board of Supervisors says that it ‘applies throughout Pima County, including within incorporated areas,’ but state law is clear that it does not apply in cities and towns.”

Arizona logged a record number of coronavirus cases on Friday. Confirmed cases of the new coronavirus went up to 46,689, with 3,246 new cases. The statewide death toll is now 1,312.

In Pima County alone, there have been 5,019 positive cases of COVID-19 reported. Of those, 240 have resulted in death.

For the latest information about Pima County's efforts regarding COVID-19, visit webcms.pima.gov.