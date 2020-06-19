 Skip to Content

Delays reported due to crash near Aviation Highway, Country Club

TUCSON - A collision has prompted delays in traffic on the south side of Tucson Friday evening.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, the crash is reportedly blocking Aviation Highway near Country Club Road.

PCSD said westbound Aviation has been shutdown between 34th Street to Country Club in connection to the incident. Southbound Country Club near that area has also been closed.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

