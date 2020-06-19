Crews continue to battle Bighorn Fire; 37,058 acres burned

TUCSON (KVOA) — It has been two weeks since lighting sparked the Bighorn Fire.

Many people are on edge, but so far, no structures have been damaged.

The Bighorn Fire has burned 37,058 and is 40 percent contained.

UPDATE: Here’s the newest information we’ve learned about the #BighornFire:

-37,058 acres burned

-40% contained

-924 personnel working to fight the fire

-Crews able to reinforce retardant protecting Summerhaven yesterday

-Continuing to watch fire in Ventana and Esperero Canyons — Frankie McLister (@FrankieMcLister) June 19, 2020

"Set" notices are in place for:

The community of Oracle

Lower Catalina Highway/Lower Mount Lemmon communities from Organization Ridge Road to South Willow Canyon.

The surrounding area south of East Hawser St. and east of North Lago del Oro Parkway, including Catalina Regional Park are under a "SET - Be Alert” notice.

SET evacuation notices for portions of the Catalina Foothills remain in place.

Oro Valley from Catalina State Park south to Magee Road and the Tucson Foothills area from First Avenue east to Alvernon Way are in "Ready" stage, which means residents should get prepared.

An evacuation center is open at Sahuaro High School, 545 N Camino Seco.

Large animal sheltering will be done at Rillito Racetrack, 4502 North First Avenue.

The Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross has reopened an Evacuation Center at Canyon del Oro High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia.

RESOURCES:

Fire Information Phone Line: (520) 276-8981 and (520) 329-7439, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents are urged to sign up to receive emergency alerts at myalerts.pima.gov.

View the closure order and map at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/6741/.

REMEMBER:

Wildfires are a No Drone Zone. "If you fly, we can’t." A temporary flight restriction is in place over the fire area. Every time a drone is spotted near the fire all aircraft are grounded until crews can be sure the drone is clear of this area. Learn more at knowbeforeyoufly.org.