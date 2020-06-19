Caregiver at Davis-Monthan child care center tests positive for COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Finley Child Development Center at Davis-Monthan has temporarily closed after a caregiver tested positive for COVID-19.

The child care center closed on Thursday. It will remain closed for at least 48 hours, according to a spokesperson with the 355th Wing Public Affairs.

Davis-Monthan says four children had direct contact with the caregiver. They say their parents have been notified.

In a statement, Davis-Monthan said "a majority of the Finley CDC caregivers are getting tested" for the virus.

