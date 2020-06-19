Caregiver at Davis-Monthan child care center tests positive for COVID-19
TUCSON (KVOA) - The Finley Child Development Center at Davis-Monthan has temporarily closed after a caregiver tested positive for COVID-19.
The child care center closed on Thursday. It will remain closed for at least 48 hours, according to a spokesperson with the 355th Wing Public Affairs.
Davis-Monthan says four children had direct contact with the caregiver. They say their parents have been notified.
In a statement, Davis-Monthan said "a majority of the Finley CDC caregivers are getting tested" for the virus.
Here's the complete statement:
"Starting 18 June, the Finley Child Development Center (CDC) will be temporarily closed for minimum of 48 hrs.
A caregiver was confirmed as COVID-19 positive. However, the direct impact was only to 4 children. Parents of those children have been contacted. At this time, no other children are directly impacted. The DM Child Development Center is not impacted.
In an abundance of caution, a majority of the Finley CDC caregivers are getting tested. While they did not have prolonged contact with the positive caregiver, this is being done to ensure everyone is safe, because the health and welfare of our Airmen and their families remains our top priority.
We realize this decision will affect the mission - our commanders will coordinate with their personnel to support work and family schedules.
We appreciate your patience and understanding during this unpredictable time."SSgt Sergio A. Gamboa - Community Engagement 355th Wing Public Affairs