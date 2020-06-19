 Skip to Content

Authorities: No foul play found in hanging death of black man in California

New
6:09 pm News, Top Stories

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say video has confirmed there wasn’t foul play in the death of a Black man found hanging from a tree at a Southern California homeless encampment.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says surveillance video from a nearby vacant building was obtained during the investigation into the May 31 death of Malcolm Harsch.

The 38-year-old was found in Victorville. A statement from his family Friday urges people to seek help if they or someone they know may be suicidal. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film