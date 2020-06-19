Arizona logs record number of new coronavirus cases Friday; death toll 1,312

Arizona logs record number of new coronavirus cases Friday; death toll 1,312New
PHOENIX (KVOA) — State health officials reported 3,246 new cases Friday morning. Confirmed cases went up to 46,689.
Arizona also reported an additional 41 COVID-19-related deaths. The statewide death toll is now 1,312.
Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.
The data includes people who have recovered.
Arizona Department of Health Services reported record numbers on Thursday; 2,519 new cases and 32 deaths.
Last Friday, the state reported 32,918 confirmed cases. The death toll was 1,144.
According to the state's data dashboard, 532,697 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 7.8% have come back positive.
Since June 2, the percentage has spiked back up from 5.7% to 7.8%.
Cases by county:
- Maricopa: 25,999
- Pima: 5,019
- Pinal: 2,130
- Santa Cruz: 1,293
- Cochise: 332
- Yuma: 3,857
- La Paz: 257
- Mohave: 686
- Yavapai: 417
- Coconino: 1,470
- Navajo: 2,928
- Gila: 125
- Graham: 59
- Greenlee: 14
- Apache: 2,103
MAYOR UPDATES:
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero signed an emergency proclamation to require the use of face masks and covering in Tucson on Thursday as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Arizona.
Under this proclamation, residents who are 2 years old or older are required to wear a mask when in public and whenever possible starting at 6 a.m. Saturday.
RELATED: Use of Cloth Face Coverings to Help Slow the Spread of COVID-19
Gov. Doug Ducey announced that he will allow local government to craft their own policies for face make requirements during a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday afternoon.
READ REQUIREMENTS FOR BUSINESSES
OTHER HEADLINES:
- UArizona testing app to alert students, employees exposed to COVID-19
- ASU researchers: Arizona’s COVID-19 cases double by mid-July
- Getting Answers: New report claims more than half of COVID-19-related deaths in Pima County related to long-term care facilities
Symptoms of Coronavirus:
Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Seek emergency medical care immediately if:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion
- Inability to wake or stay awake
- Bluish lips or face
Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.
