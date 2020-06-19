Arizona logs record number of new coronavirus cases Friday; death toll 1,312

PHOENIX (KVOA) — State health officials reported 3,246 new cases Friday morning. Confirmed cases went up to 46,689.

Arizona also reported an additional 41 COVID-19-related deaths. The statewide death toll is now 1,312.

IMPORTANT: 3,246 cases of COVID-19 reported in Arizona today. Please keep yourself and your family safe. Always wear a mask in public even if you do not feel sick. Maintain physical distancing. Let’s work together to slow the spread of COVID-19. #MaskUpAZ pic.twitter.com/aDsO8DXWEd — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) June 19, 2020

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

Arizona Department of Health Services reported record numbers on Thursday; 2,519 new cases and 32 deaths.

Last Friday, the state reported 32,918 confirmed cases. The death toll was 1,144.

According to the state's data dashboard, 532,697 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 7.8% have come back positive.

Since June 2, the percentage has spiked back up from 5.7% to 7.8%.

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 25,999

Pima: 5,019

Pinal: 2,130

Santa Cruz: 1,293

Cochise: 332

Yuma: 3,857

La Paz: 257

Mohave: 686

Yavapai: 417

Coconino: 1,470

Navajo: 2,928

Gila: 125

Graham: 59

Greenlee: 14

Apache: 2,103

MAYOR UPDATES:

Face masks, Photo Date: 4/9/2020

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero signed an emergency proclamation to require the use of face masks and covering in Tucson on Thursday as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Arizona.

Under this proclamation, residents who are 2 years old or older are required to wear a mask when in public and whenever possible starting at 6 a.m. Saturday.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced that he will allow local government to craft their own policies for face make requirements during a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Symptoms of Coronavirus:

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Seek emergency medical care immediately if:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

