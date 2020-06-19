AMC to reopen in July, require masks

AMC to reopen in July, require masksNew
AMC says it plans to reopen 600 movie theaters next month.
The chain says it will move in stages and be fully operational by July 24.
AMC is implementing a new program to curb the spread of COVID-19.
They says it will reduce seating capacity, add new cleaning procedures and limit concessions.
At first, AMC’S CEO said it will not require all people to wear masks.
But in a new statement Friday, the company says everyone at the theater will have to wear a mask to get in.
The coronavirus pandemic forced countless of cinemas to close temporarily and ravaged the industry.