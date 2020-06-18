UArizona testing app to alert students, employees exposed to COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona is preparing to offer the opt-in Covid Watch smartphone app.

The app will allow campus community members to notify each other anonymously if they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Arizona is the first state to start testing of the app. Testing began this week, UArizona says.

Researchers at Stanford and Waterloo started the Covid Watch. It offers an alternative to digital contact tracing through what is called exposure alerts.

UArizona says that instead of informing a central authority of exposure status, the app works by informing people who are exposed directly using random numbers exchanged by local Bluetooth signals. This decentralized system preserves app users' anonymity, so no central authority can track their personal data.

For more information, read Covid Watch's foundational white paper (PDF) on the topic from March 20.