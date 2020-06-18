Residents in Peppersauce Canyon to Highjinks Rd/ Campo Bonito area need to evacuate due to Bighorn Fire

A "Go! - Evacuate" alert has been issued for residents in the area of Peppersauce Canyon to Highjinks Rd./ Campo Bonito area of Oracle.

Residents should evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family or friends outside of the affected area.

Refer to the interactive map at http://bit.ly/PCBigHornFire for greater detail.

An evacuation center is open at Sahuaro High School, 545 N Camino Seco in Tucson.

Large animal sheltering will be done at Rillito Racetrack, 4502 North First Avenue in Tucson.

The Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross has reopened an Evacuation Center at Canyon del Oro High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia

The Bighorn Fire has burned more than 31,208 acres and remains at 40 percent containment.