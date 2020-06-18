Police: Man fatally shot by deputies held girlfriend captive for 6 days

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot by police opened fire on Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives about to arrest him on charges that he beat his girlfriend and held her captive for nearly a week.

Authorities on Wednesday followed Terron Boone to Rosamond in Kern County, seeking to arrest him.

Boone was in a car when detectives shouted for him to put his hands up. Authorities say he opened the door and fired at least six times at detectives, who killed him.

Boone is the half-brother of Robert Fuller, who was found hanged in a Palmdale park last week.