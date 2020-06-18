Pima County steps up to keep pets, livestock safe from Bighorn Fire

TUCSON (KVOA) - Since the Bighorn Fire evacuations have began, Pima County's Rillito Racetrack has stepped up to temporarily take in livestock and other sized critters for the time being

Currently there are four horses and some poultry are in there care. Officials said a cow is even on the way.

The Pima Animal Care Center has also taken in some smaller animals, as well.

A county representative says many owners were relieved once their animals where received at the racetrack stables. While the owners do have to bring food and a trough for their animals to drink out of, water is provided on site.

Joe Barr, Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation superintendent

wants animal owners to know, they are not alone.

"People will step up and volunteer,” he said. “Whether it's the county having us as staff making resources like this available or Pima Animal Care Center and their volunteers coming out to help people, everybody in the community really pulls together when there is a big disaster like this to help folks out. We're all just heartbroken with what's going on with this Bighorn Fire"

Barr says that Pinal County has also offered take in animals at their fairgrounds.

Evacuees who need help housing their pets are advised to make arrangements by calling 520-724-5961. Arrangements can be made for livestock with the Rillito Racetrack by calling 520-419-2369.