Oracle now in SET status due to Bighorn Fire

ORACLE, Ariz. (KVOA) - The community of Oracle is being placed in a "Set - Be Alert" status due to the Bighorn Fire, according to The Forest Service.

Residents are asked to be ready to evacuate if notified by public officials.

Residents are also encouraged to consider voluntarily relocating to an unaffected area.

Large animal sheltering will be done at Rillito Racetrack, 4502 North First Avenue.

The Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross has reopened an Evacuation Center at Canyon del Oro High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia.

The Bighorn Fire has burned more than 31,208 acres and remains at 40 percent containment.

Officials issued two evacuation orders due to the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains on Thursday.

The first order was for residents in Willow Canyon area of Mount Lemmon.

A second evacuation order was issued for residents in the area of Peppersauce Canyon to Highjinks Rd./ Campo Bonito area of Oracle.

The Fire Information Phone Lines are (520) 276-8981 and (520) 329-7439.