Mayor Romero: Masks will be required to be worn in Tucson starting Saturday

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Wednesday that local governments may craft their own policies regarding wearing face coverings in public.

Below are the policies implemented by officials in Southern Arizona.

Tucson:

In Tucson, Mayor Romero signed an emergency proclamation to require the use of face masks and covering in city on Thursday.

Under this proclamation, residents who are 2 years old or older are required to wear a mask when in public and whenever possible starting at 6 a.m. Saturday.

This includes employees of businesses that are regularly in contact with the public.

Face coverings were defined as as a item of clothing made of soft or permeable material that covers the mouth, nose and the surrounding areas of the face.

Tucson City Council will discuss the issue during a meeting scheduled for 5 p.m.

Bisbee:

The mayor Bisbee issued an emergency declaration ordering everyone in the city to wear face coverings while in public. The order also requires front house restaurant staff to face coverings.

Violators of the may be charged with a class one misdemeanor and could face up to six months in jail.

Sierra Vista:

The City of Sierra Vista will not require residents to wear face coverings in public.