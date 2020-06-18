Man arrested in LA in connection to northside homicide

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in connection to a homicide that occurred May 21 on the north side.

According to Tucson Police Department, 28-year-old Monique Leon was found with obvious signs of trauma in an apartment at 2650 N. Oracle Rd. near Glenn Street following a report of an unresponsive woman that came in at around 9 a.m. Thursday.

After further investigation, police learned that an acquaintance later identified as 44-year-old Dante T. Edden temporarily lived with Leon and her family.

An arrest warrant was then issued for Edden after TPD recovered evidence at the scene and various interviews identifying Edden as a potential suspect.

He was located by Los Angeles Police Department and US Marshals Wednesday and was arrested on charges including first-degree murder, kidnapping, robbery, burglary and theft of property.

Edden is currently being held in the Los Angeles County Jail. He will soon be extradited to Pima County.