GO! – Evacuate: Willow Canyon area of Mt. Lemmon residents need to evacuate due to Bighorn Fire

TUCSON - As part of the Ready, Set, GO! process, the Willow Canyon area of Mt. Lemmon is now in the “GO!”

Residents in the area must evacuate.

Safely move south on Catalina Highway and leave the mountain. Do not delay leaving the area.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department will be going door to door to make contact with those affected residents who may not have received the message.

The general boundaries of the zone are the Lower Catalina Highway/Lower Mt. Lemmon Communities from Organization Ridge Road to South Willow Canyon.

Refer to the interactive map at http://bit.ly/PCBigHornFire for greater detail.

An evacuation center is open at Sahuaro High School, 545 N Camino Seco in Tucson.

Large animal sheltering will be done at Rillito Racetrack, 4502 North First Avenue in Tucson.

The Bighorn Fire has burned more than 31,208 acres and remains at 40 percent containment.