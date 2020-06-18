Facebook flags Trump ads with symbols once used by Nazis

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook has removed a campaign ad by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence that featured an upside-down red triangle.

That symbol was once used by Nazis to designate political prisoners, communists and others in concentration camps.

Nathaniel Gleicher, the company’s head of security policy, confirmed at a House Intelligence Committee hearing Thursday that the ad had been removed. He says Facebook does not permit symbols of hateful ideology “unless they’re put up with context or condemnation.”

The Trump campaign says the inverted red triangle is a symbol used by antifa so it was included in an ad about antifa. Experts, however, say the symbol is not used by the anti-fascist militants.