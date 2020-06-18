Face coverings recommended, not required in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - The City of Sierra Vista will not require residents to wear face coverings in public.

“While we have had COVID-19 cases confirmed in the Sierra Vista area, our city is not one of the hot spots seeing a surge in new cases,” Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller said in a news release. “We will not at this time require the use of face coverings in Sierra Vista. Wearing face coverings remains highly recommended, not required.”

On Wednesday, Gov. Doug Ducey said local governments may craft their own policies regarding face coverings requirements.

For more information, visit www.SierraVistaAZ.gov.

For other COVID-19 news, visit kvoa.com/thecoronavirus/