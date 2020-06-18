Crews continue to battle the Bighorn Fire; 31,208 acres burned

MOUNT LEMMON, Ariz. -- The Bighorn Fire continues to rage out of control in the Santa Catalina Mountains Thursday morning.

The fire has burned more than 31,208 acres and remains at 40 percent containment.

NEW: #BighornFire press conference about to begin... here's what I just found out:

-31,208 acres burned

-40% contained

-800+ fire personnel working to put out the fire



Stick with this thread for additional information I learn or watch breifing live on our Facebook page. @KVOA pic.twitter.com/NKW221Fa4L — Frankie McLister (@FrankieMcLister) June 18, 2020

Officials expect that containment number to drop due to the fire growth.

Wednesday was a challenging day for firefighters. Crews had to deal with the high winds, which kept aircraft from flying much of the day.

They are also working to keep the fire from spreading to Oracle.

Oracle was placed in the "Set" stage Wednesday night. Residents should prepare to evacuate. The fire was burning about six to seven miles away from Oracle and 12 miles from San Manuel.

Officials say there is no immediate danger to those communities.

Bighorn Fire. Photo taken from Moore Road in Oro Valley, Ariz. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

"Set" notices are in place for:

The community of Oracle

Lower Catalina Highway/Lower Mount Lemmon communities from Organization Ridge Road to South Willow Canyon.

The surrounding area south of East Hawser St. and east of North Lago del Oro Parkway, including Catalina Regional Park are under a "SET - Be Alert” notice.

SET evacuation notices for portions of the Catalina Foothills remain in place.

The Oro Valley area from Catalina State Park south to Magee Road, and the Tucson foothills area from First Avenue east to Alvernon Way, formerly set to “SET - Be Alert “ have both been downgraded to " READY - Prepare Now”.

Residents in these areas got the okay to return home. They are asked to remain vigilant.