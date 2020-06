TUCSON (KVOA) - Crews responded to a structure fire in central Tucson Thursday afternoon.

Tucson Fire Department units were dispatched to the 4100 block of E. Elida Street, near Pima Street and Columbus Boulevard.

Officials say occupants evacuated the residence safely.

CONTROLLED 🔥 Duplex fire, occupants evacuated safely. More info to come pic.twitter.com/mrrTgjdogT — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) June 18, 2020

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

