Cream of Wheat is reviewing its black mascot after Aunt Jemima and others acknowledged their racist roots

Cream of Wheat is the latest major food brand to announce a review of its controversial logo.

The move comes amid the grown global Black Lives Matter movement.

B&G Foods, the owner of Cream of Wheat, says their packaging features the image of a Black Chicago Chef named Frank L. White.

That replaced an earlier mascot named Rastus who scholars say was a racist caricature.

In early Cream of Wheat ads, Rastus was portrayed as a former slave who spoke broken English.

In a statement to CNN, B&G Foods said they do not want their brands inadvertently contributing to systemic racism.

The company says it stands unequivocally against prejudice and injustice of any kind.

The move comes in the wake of the killing of George Floyd while in police custody.